Indore: Note ban boosts security, advance payments

Indore: Turning her hobby into profession, 22-year-old Rakshita Mehta has made a fruitful business by teaching the art of baking and selling cakes. Her culinary studio ‘Cooks and Crafts’ has become her dream along with a successful start-up in the last three years.

Sharing how she came across the idea, Rakshita said, “I was in second year of engineering in 2013 when one of my neighbours tasted my chocolates on Diwali and asked me if I can teach her how to make chocolates.” Her neighbour’s kitty group also showed interest in learning to make chocolates.

“That was my first class and everyone gave me a compliment, ‘You can make this as a profession as you teach well’,” Rakshita said.

With aspiration to make it into a profession, she travelled all over India to discover new dishes. “It was very tough initially as I had never left my home alone before,” Rakshita said. She gave up homesickness and continued to explore the world of creative culinary art.

“I added all special things to my menu like Danish pastry and freaky shakes,” she added. Sharing her business review for the year, Rakshita shared her insight.

Positive effects of demonetisation

Business was great this year as well in fact much better. Demonetisation definitely affected the business but in a positive way. A fee which was paid in cash earlier was now going cashless. Students started giving fees in cheques. They would pay after the class. Cheques are paid in advance, so we are more secure. Plus it is easier to show in ITR.

Orders are paid via Paytm now. Demonetisation brought a positive change to our business.

Lesson to innovate and improve every day

The biggest thing that I learned this year is that I have to go from good to better and then to best as I need to fulfil the expectations of my students who every time come to my class with an expectation that they will be learning something new and interesting today.

Plans, aspirations and dreams

I just want one compliment in every class in coming days also which I always get today is, “Finally we are at the right place to learn professional baking”. Eating is a necessity but cooking is an art and I want to master that art.