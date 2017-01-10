Indore: No Traders Identification Number to be cancelled forcefully

Indore: Commercial tax department (CTD) would not forcefully cancel Traders Identification Number (TIN) of those merchants forcefully, who are unwilling to migrate to Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. CTD would withdraw a circular issued in this regard and release an amended one on Tuesday.

This assurance was given by additional commissioner of CTD Rajesh Bahuguna to a visiting delegation of over 50 members of Commercial Tax Practitioners’ Association (CTPA) and MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPTLBA) here on Monday. An e-mail on January 4 from CTD commissioner’s office had instructed all circle heads to initiate action of cancellation of TIN of traders unwilling to migrate to GST portal. Aim behind the action was to force traders to GST portal to seek temporary enrollment of GST, the date of whose implementation is not yet confirmed. The main aim was to ensure that MP topped the list of states in numbers of GST enrolment from the current second position in the country.

After meeting Bahuguna, secretary of CTPA Kedar Heda told Free Press that they had convinced him that through help and efforts of traders and tax consultants MP could succeed in over 80 per cent traders’ migration to GST. Bahuguna said the circular might have been released by mistaken. He said, “Our aim is to cancel TIN of those traders only whose last two years’ return filing is nil.” He would release a seprate circular on Tuesday to all circle heads instructing them to refrain from taking such action against genuine traders.

However, a written receipt would be taken from traders who do not wish to migrate to GST portal. Their TIN would be continued until VAT Act comes into force.

The January 4 mail said, ‘We have been able to achieve GST data migration for 80 per cent of the dealers, who have been shared provisional ID. However, for remaining dealers we are still find it challenge to ensure compliance. Therefore you are requested to take action to cancel all such dealers who have not filled returns for FY 2015-16 or FY 2016-17, not paid any tax for FY 2015-16 or FY 2016-17 and not taken any step for GST migration i.e. user name enrolment or form submission.” In the mail it was requested to field officers, ‘to identify all such dealers and after due notice, proceed for cancellation of such dealers.’