Indore: No respite from cold wave, drop in temperature likely

Indore: There was no respite from cold conditions for the residents as the city witnessed chilly winds coupled with fog on Monday morning.

Moreover, the maximum temperature also dropped by two degrees Celsius from the normal temperature and added woes to the already troubled denizens from the cold waves.

The Meteorological department claimed that the condition would remain same with drop in night’s temperature.

On Monday morning, denizens woke up to a misty and chilly morning, and cold wave blowing throughout the day affected the daily routine of people.

However, clouds kept the night temperature high which was two degrees above the normal. Due to chilly winds, people remained confined to their homes and offices throughout the day.

Likewise, fog in the morning also affected work of early goers and increased the risk of accidents in early hours. Maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, which was above the normal temperature. Due to chilly weather, the roads wore deserted look in the morning and evening.

The Met officials said similar fog condition is expected on Tuesday as well. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Density of fog, however, is expected to decline.

“Change in weather conditions is due to western disturbance which had hit the Himalayas, a few days ago. Temperatures would fall and fog will be back as soon as the western disturbance fizzles out,” officials said.

Meanwhile, nomads took respite in the night shelters run by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which is also planning bonfires at many places in the city.