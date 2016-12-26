Indore: No purchase of laptops from research grant says Vice Chancellor

Indore: Researchers of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) won’t be able to purchase laptops from grants meant for research.

Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that many teachers last year had spent a large amount of grants sanctioned by the university for research in purchase of laptops.

“We have decided to put a check on that. From now onwards, researchers will not be allowed to purchase laptops from grants meant for research. Only in special case wherein laptop of special configuration is required for research work, permission for buying the gadgets will be given,” he said.

The university is also revising its 3-year-old research policy with laying more focus on region.

“We want to engage our researchers more in local issues. If research is local-centric, it will be beneficial for the region. With this objective, we are revising our research policy,” said Dr Dhakad.

He said that they want the DAVV’s research policy to be more objective.

Currently, the university provides seed money of Rs 1 lakh to researchers. The VC said that the university will continue to fund research but would also be asking from the researchers as to how they spent the grants.

“An annual review of research publications, department-wise, will be done. Those doing good work will be given additional grants, if need be,” he said.

1,000 students to get Rs 25k grant each

Bangalore-based company, Pratian Technologies, has offered a grant of Rs 25000 each to 1000 students in the city interested in doing research in select areas.

Vice president of the company, R Pattabhi Ramaiah met Dhakad and informed about the offer. “We have come up with Campus 1000 initiative for fostering research in IT and IT health care sectors. We have decided to provide seed grant of Rs 25000 to students of Indore who are interested in doing research in these areas,” said Ramaiah. He said that the offer is open to students of private universities also in the city. Dhakad said that they would sign an MoU with the company soon.