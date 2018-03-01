Indore: No new DEMU train for Mhow, Railway cites shortage of racks

Indore: The Railways has once again failed commuters on Indore-Mhow section by refusing to change train timings. Officials have cited unavailability of DEMU racks and single track section between Indore and Ratlam as the reason.

Western Railway’s zonal office Mumbai has sent a letter of Indore-Mhow Yatri Sangh coordinator Anil Dholi informing about the decision.

Dholi had requested GM of WR for an additional DEMU train on the section. In its reply, WR said that currently a pair of express train and seven pairs of DEMU are running on the route. Owing to shortage of additional DEMU/MEMU racks and coaches it will be impossible to run additional train on this section. Dholi had also demanded a train from Indore to Mhow at 8.00pm and from Mhow to Indore in the night at 11.00. However, the demand was rejected citing the same reason.

Train no. 79328 (originally 79318) has been regularly running an hour behind schedule. The railway said that train no. 79318 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU train runs with integrated rack linking system with eight pairs of DEMU trains running between the section. Railway said that train no 79304 Chhitorgarh-Ratlam DEMU train reaches Ratlam at 6.10pm and the same rack after 10 minutes returns for Mhow with train no. 79318 at 6.20 pm. Due to insufficient halt duration and congestion at Ratlam Railway Station, changing the timing of train no. 79318 is not possible. The Railway also blamed single track mechanical reasons for trains running behind schedule.

However, Dholi termed the reply as injustice to passengers.