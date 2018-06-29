Indore: No nephrologist in city government hospitals, patients depend on nurses and technicians

Indore: The surprising fact about the government hospitals in the emerging medical hub of the state – Indore – is that there is no nephrologist to look after the patients. Large numbers of patients are undergoing dialysis in three government hospitals – Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Government PC Sethi Hospital and District Hospital – but there is no nephrologist in these hospitals to look after the patients who are totally depend on technicians and nurses.

The issue of appointment of nephrologists and dialysis technicians has been raised by Indian Association of Dialysis Technologists (IADT) which sent a letter to the local association of dialysis technologists and asked them to raise the issue with the state government and local administration.

“Scores of patients are been suffering from renal disorders but the condition of dialysis unit in city government facilities are poor. There is no nephrologist in any of the government hospitals where large number of patients are undergoing dialysis daily,” secretary of IADT Hari Negi said.

He added that there are six dialysis machines in MY Hospital while two machines each in PC Sethi Hospital and District Hospital. Secretary of local body of association Amit Namdev said, “Patients are going through dialysis under the observation of nurses and general technicians as there is no dialysis technologist in government units.” Moreover, patients are not getting any renal diet in the hospitals and they are bound to take treatment in private hospitals.

No surgery for fistula

Namdev said that patients who have gone through dialysis frequently are advised to get fistula in their hand or abdomen so that they need not have to go through catheter insertion again and again.

“No doctor in government set-up to conduct fistula surgery and the patients are bound to spend Rs 7000-Rs 10,000 in private units to get the fistula done for easing the dialysis,” Namdev alleged. He added that they would submit memorandum to the chief minister and health minister on the issue.