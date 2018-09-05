Indore: No more boarding calls, city airport to go silent

Indore: The city airport will become a silent airport by year end, which is a standard practice followed at major domestic and international airports across globe. Silent airport means there will be no more boarding reminder calls from airlines. In place of announcements, necessary information will be displayed on electronic boards. Only emergency announcements will be made while soft music will play.

The rise in number of flights, destinations and passenger movement has prompted city airport administration to adopt the practices followed internationally. A senior airport official said the process to declare it a silent airport has begun. Plans are underway to install up to nine display screens.

This means passengers will have to depend on information displayed on the screens. Taking about the objective, sources said increasing numbers of airports, especially in Europe are opting to become silent airports. This doesn’t mean they will be entirely noise-free. The airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru are silent airports.

Passengers’ desk

The city airport receives educated and semi literate passengers, which may miss reading the information on screen. For such passengers, the airport administration and airlines will deploy volunteers at certain points and also place the help desk.

We are converting Indore airport as silent airport. Before end of the year and after Deepawali, it will become a silent airport. Announcements will be displayed on screens.

-Aryama Sanyal, airport director