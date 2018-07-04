Indore: No heavy rain till next week, says Met department

Indore: In a fresh forecast, the meteorological department said heavy rains will occur in the city only after a week. Till then, city will receive light to moderate rain. The city was expecting a spell of heavy rain for last two days as forecast by meteorological department earlier.

“Monsoon hit city a week back but trough line has shifted towards north due to which the city will not receive heavy rainfall at least for next couple of days,” a met department official said. On Tuesday late noon, city received sporadic rain in eastern part. Indore recorded 3 mm of rainfall on Tuesday taking the total to 143.5 mm, which is 15 mm less than the average rainfall.

The department officials said that there would be no relief from high humidity level till it rains heavily. The humidity level will remain around 85 percent while the day temperature will hover around 30.2 degrees Celsius till July 8. City recorded maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal. Morning humidity was 78 percent. The night temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.