Indore: No headway yet in railway platform expansion plan

Mhow: Discussions to resolve problems over land acquisition for proposed Mhow railway broad gauge platform expansion held here on Monday between defence directorate senior director general office staff and chief engineer of Western Railway proved futile. It was decided that another round of talks would be held a week later.

On behalf of the defence minister, Ajay Sharma, senior director and Sonam Lyngdol, director and on behalf of Western Railway chief engineer K K Gupta and assistant chief engineer S Khandelwal took part in the meeting apart from defence property officer Neha Gupta and Cantonment officer Rajendra Pawar. The officers had earlier inspected the land and property which were proving an obstacle for the expansion of the platform.