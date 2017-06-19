Indore: No end to cynical parking problem at Maharani Road

Indore: Traffic runs at snail’s pace on Maharani Road, especially on the stretch between Shastri Market Square to Traffic runs at snail’s pace on Maharani Road, especially on the stretch between Shastri Market Square to road leading towards Siyaganj. Not surprisingly, it is again due to the haphazard parking of vehicles near and at times on the road by visitors and traders of the area.

Home to various commercial institutions, coupled with the road’s connectivity with the busiest Siyaganj and other major markets of the city, the area witnesses heavy traffic pressure throughout the day.

But, four-wheelers parked irresponsibly and at random on either side of the road play the actual spoilsport in disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. Cars parked either almost on the road or poking their back into the way, creates obstacle in free flow of vehicular movement and also makes it bitter for the commuters to negotiate the stretch.

Brightest example of this parking blues is the commercial complex area on the road. In front of the business centre mechanics of are often seen installing accessories in automobiles in the middle of the road, slowing down the traffic as well as creating hassles for the commuters.

Residents and regular commuters on the stretch rued that policemen were hardly seen anywhere around the road even during day time, providing ample opportunity for the people to park their vehicles on unauthorised places near the road. However, traffic cops refuted the claim by saying they have been monitoring the situation regularly and also taking action against the traffic violators.

Owner of an event management company, Tapan Parashar said that “Parking is a big problem in the area. People park their vehicles haphazardly leaving no space for pedestrians. We cannot pass through the road comfortably due to vehicles parked illegally. Traffic police though issued challans at times, that didn’t make any difference.”

A commuter on the stretch, Arpit Shinde said “Police remain busy in imposing fines on people, rather than finding any permanent solution to these parking woes in the area. A parking lot should be established in the area to save people from a great deal of everyday hassle.” Another user, Akriti Joshi added traffic police should also ensure that people park their vehicles only in the parking lot, nowhere else.

DSP (traffic) Pradeep Singh Chouhan, however, maintained that “Besides putting wheel locks, challans are issued from time to time and even vehicles are also towed away whenever needed. Also, people should follow traffic rules and must not park vehicles in the middle of the road. It’s not only police but people’s responsibility as well to help in better traffic system.”

