Indore: No end in sight to traffic mess at Rajwada Chowk

Indore: Traffic is very bad at Rajwada Chowk, one of the busiest locations in the city and vehicles often get into each other’s way at Aada Bazaar Crossing. Cops are deployed although not as frequently as one would like, the traffic is mismanaged throughout the day and situation becomes critical in the evenings when traffic pressure is high. Rajwada is a principal market and besides local people from nearby areas visit here for purchase. Jams are very frequent which are causing problem for residents and traders alike.

Movement of city buses worsens the situation further particularly when they take a turn towards Prince Yeshwant Road passing through Aada Bazaar crossing and vehicle invariably get stuck in jams because the road and turn are very narrow.

Moreover Magic vans and city vans park haphazardly opposite the bank to pick and drop passengers making driving difficult through the area. The fact that visiting crowd to the markets swells manifold during festive seasons does not help the situation any.

Parking is a huge problem in Rajwada and although there is a multilevel parking at Subhash Chowk people still prefer to park their vehicles on the road. People in the area have demanded installation of traffic signals or deployment of cops to regulate traffic in the area.

Gaurav Upadhaya, a commodity trader, said that this is the busiest area in the city and he avoids driving through the area in the evening if possible.

Pradeep Kanojia, a commuter, said that cops are deployed but for a short period of time and when they are absent traffic systems collapses. Haphazard parking narrows the road and shops dispensing food items are located on main road and this type of parking leads to jams and therefore cops should take action against those flouting traffic rules.