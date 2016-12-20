Free Press Journal
Indore: No e-attendance, no salary, DHE tells college staff

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 20, 2016 09:48 am
Indore: The Department of Higher Education has linked with e-attendance the disbursement of salary to government college employees.

During video conferencing with additional directors and registrars, principal secretary (higher education) Ashish Upadhayaya said that e-attendance has been made mandatory to all teaching and non-teaching staff of government colleges.

He said that employees who would not register their attendance through e-machines will not be able to avail their salary.


“They will be marked absent on the days when their attendance was not registered through e-machines,” he said.

E-machines have been installed at all government colleges across the state to monitor attendance of employees.

When the PS was informed that some times, e-machines do not function due to low internet speed, he said that the DHE won’t be buying such excuses any more.

