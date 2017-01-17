Indore: No cash transactions at DAVV from February 1

Indore: Citing directives from government and University Grants Commission for shifting to cashless transaction methods, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday said that it won’t be accepting payments in cash after January 31 onwards.

“Clear and loud instructions to all university departments have been given not to accept any type of payments or fees in cash from January 31 onwards,” said registrar VK Singh.

He said that they had partially opted for cashless transactions from December 15, a week after Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were demonetised, and decided to make e-payments mandatory from next fiscal.

“But we have preponed the decision now,” he said adding that swipe machines have been provided to window through which DAVV receive payments and fees for exam, enrolment, migration certificate, degree, etc.

“We have also instructed banks associated with DAVV not to issue demand drafts for payments to the university until it is very necessary,” Singh said.

The registrar said that they would only receive payments through swipe machines or through online banking.

“Payments through e-wallets like Paytm, Mobikwik, etc won’t be accepted,” he added.

The DAVV had announced to go cashless after the UGC instructed for the same about a month ago and since training its staff for receiving e-payments.

“The UGC has asked all the universities and colleges in the country to adopt policy of transactions for utilisations of grants through cashless methods. Later government also had issued identical order which is being complied with in phase-wise manner,” said DAVV vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors, UGC secretary Jaspal S Sandhu said: “With the aim of bringing accountability, transparency and to make transfer of grants seamless and easy to the universities, colleges and other stakeholders like students, fellows and researchers, the UGC had introduced the disbursement of grants through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).”

In view of ensuring timely disposal of fellowships and scholarships to fellows and scholars, the UGC has been vigorously following the policy of disposal of fellowships and scholarships through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode which also uses the PFMS platform. This quantum shift in the method of disposal of grants and transactions in the UGC has virtually made the payments cashless and has also decreased the interface between the stakeholders and the employees of this organization, thus, bringing in propriety.

The UGC has not asked the universities and the colleges that for the grants given by it to them, they may adopt the policy of transactions for utilization of grants through bank transfers, credit/debit cards & cheques and in rare cases drafts or cash transfers may be undertaken.

Govt colleges also going cashless

Government colleges in the city are also going cashless. While Government Holkar Science College had gone fully cashless on December 15, other government colleges are following the suit in the phase-wise manner. The DAVV registrar said that they would be directing all affiliated colleges to go for cashless methods of transactions.