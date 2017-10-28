Indore: Nirbhaya Girls get stronger to defend self

Indore: Looking at the importance of self confidence and defence for college students, Medi-Caps University organised ‘Nirbhaya’ a self defence workshop on the college campus during the week. More than 100 girls attended the workshop and learnt self defence techniques with enthusiasm.

Quoting the importance of self defence training, registrar Col P Majumdar said, “Self-confidence is the first requisite to great undertakings. With realisation of one’s own potential and self-confidence in one’s ability, one can build a better world.” He explained that to built confidence, one needs strength in every form including physical. “We need to be able to defend ourselves, but not attack anyone,” Majumdar said. Further, he gave examples of defence and attack.

Talking about defence training, trainer Purnima Bise said, “We need to understand that self defence requires activeness over strength.” She explained that even a medium built person can defend himself/herself if attacked by strong built person. “We need to learn to use our weight, activeness and techniques,” Purnima said. She explained that a simple punch in the nose can hurt and blind a person for a couple of seconds. Members of Madhya Pradesh Judo and karate association Mehmud Khan, Rohit Padiyar and Amit Mane demonstrated some acts of self defence.

The practical session began with warming up exercises. Then students were taught basic hand and leg movements in judo. Purnima gave practical examples and shared how a girl can defend herself during an attack. Sukhdev Bamboriya (sports officer), Dr Nitika Vats Doohan (prof incharge sports) and coordinators Nameet Jain and Chetanya Bansal further guided students and motivated them to practise the techniques. Concluding the workshop, Purnima said, “Not only girls and women but even boys need such training of self defence to protect themselves and their loved ones.”