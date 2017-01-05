Indore: Nilgai found on Bypass, sent to zoo

Indore: A nilgai (blue bull), found roaming on Bypass road, was caught by residents and sent to city zoo.

Area corporator Pranav Mandal said some residents spotted the animal on Bypass road. “They informed me about it and with the help from some people I sent the nilgai to city zoo,” he said.

It was believed that the nilgai had come to the Bypass from the jungles of Ralamandal. The zoo officials stated that they would leave the nilgai in Ralamandal as the zoo already have more animals than the intake capacity.