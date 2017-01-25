Indore: Nigerian women arrested for fraud

Indore: The Crime Branch sleuths arrested two Nigerian women in connection with Rs 1.8 crore fraud perpetrated on a city-based travel agency.

According to the Crime Branch officials, one Kenneth SZtone, identifying himself as an official of Sanahe company in the UK, contacted city-based travel agency Jose Travels.

After gaining their trust, Kenneth booked 82 air tickets worth Rs 1.8 crore for various destinations through Jose Travels and when Jose Travels sought payment, Kenneth reportedly remitted the payment through bank but only on paper.

Jose Travels filed a complaint with the police and the investigation was handed over to Crime Branch. During its investigation, officials found that of the 82 tickets, 55 were issued to Nigerian nationals.

Two tickets were used to travel to New Delhi and following a crime branch request, a lookout notice was issued and Delhi Police located one of the persons undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

As cops kept watch on this person, a woman and her associate turned up at the hospital. They were detained by the police. When questioned, the two could not provide satisfactory answers and were formally arrested and charged with the fraud.