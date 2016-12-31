Indore: New Year all set to bring smiles on people’s faces

Indore: Leaving behind horrible shadows of notebandi, New Year 2017 is all set to shower gifts for all. People of Indore and Ujjain divisions particularly Indoreans would get new services and facilities from railways, airways and others in 2017.

NEW TAX REGIME

Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented in New Year. After its implementation, prices of essential commodities would go southward benefitting common people. As the tax structure is online, it will also help traders and tax consultants.

AIRPORT

New flights: One of the prominent cities in the country, Indore will add more flights and safety features in 2017. International flights from the city would likely to take off from the city soon. In domestic sector, flights for Chandigarh and Jaipur would be added.

Facility: More shopping options for merchandise and foods are likely to be added in Security Hold Area (SHA). Meet and greet facility in parking area wouldbe added in 2017. This is a facility outside SHA where passengers can meet their relatives and acquaintance. Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC) is likely to come up in 1500 square meter area at Old Terminal building. This would help in dispatching foods, vegetables and medicines to domestic as well as international market.

n Safety: Construction of 800-meter long strategically important boundary wall is likely to be completed by June. The boundary wall will be four feet deep also, which will stop animals from entering runway. Following completion of recarpetting of runway, remaining area of runway and taxi way would be completed by April. This is important for safety of engines of an aircraft.

RAILWAYS

New trains: The city is sure to get five new trains in New Year. They will be: Indore to Jodhpur via Ajmer, Indore to New Delhi (Sarai Rohilla), Mhow-Bhilwara and Mhow-Chhitorgarh and Indore-Guwahati via Bihar is sure to start in New Year. Indore-Guhawati via Bihar is also likely to be rolled out.

Electrification: Electrification between Mhow and Indore would be completed in the first quarter of 2017. This will help in parking of at least two trains in sub-urban area of the city, where construction of two new pit lines are underway. This would help in rolling out more long distance trains from the city. Electrification between Laxmibai Nagar and Ratlam via Fatehabad is likely to start.

Facility: Installation of two escalators and six lights at six city platforms would be completed. Erection of shades at platforms five and six will also be completed during this period.

Doubling-Gauge conversion: Doubling of Dewas-Ujjain and gauge conversion of Fatehabad-Ujjain section is likely to start.

PASSPORT

Passport Service Centre: Residents of Malwa and Nimar regions will get the most awaited Passport Service Centre in Indore in January. The center will be set up at Anandvan building of IDA close to Pipliyahan Square. The space required for the centre is ready and the IDA is carrying out furnishing of the centre under supervision of Regional Passport Office, Bhopal. The centre will cater to needs of residents of Indore and Ujjain divisions.

E-GOVERNANCE

The citizens of the district may get more services under e-governance. Certain services related to land and revenue may transfer to e-governance platform. Similarly, the district administration is preparing phone directory and service directory. A mobile app may also be launched in New Year for land related issues.

INDUSTRY

Industries located in Sanwer Road industrial area and Pologround would get a fire station in Sanwer Road industrial area. Effluent water treatment plant is also likely to be operational in New Year.

BSNL

New BTS: In a bid to reduce problem of call drop and avail congestion free network, the BSNL Indore circle is likely to complete replacement of over 150 BTS (Base Transceiver) in New Year and later add 45 new BTS will be added.

What they say

“GST will be implemented in New Year, either from April 1 or September 1. This will bring down prices of essential commodities. As it is online, there is no need to take rounds of government tax departments.”

CA JP Saraf, GST consultant

“In New Year more shops will come up in SHM of airport and recarpetting of shoulder area of runway and construction of boundary wall would strengthen safety features.”

Manoj Chansoria, DABH Airport Director

“City is all set to get five new trains in New Year. Certain projects would be rolled out in New Year. Escalator and lift facility would also be added in 2017.”

Nagesh Namjoshi, Member Passenger Service Committee of Railway Board.

“Setting up of fire station in Sanwer Road Industrial area and Effluent Water Treatment Plant would be completed in New Year. Local industrialists are demanding for these facilities for long.”

Yogesh Mehta, Secretary, Association of Industries of MP.