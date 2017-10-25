Indore: New shoe pinches more, says Pradhan on GST

Indore: Union petroleum and natural gas and skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan reacting to problems being faced by traders and businessmen due to GST, said it was like wearing a new shoe which pinches you. “Even a new shoe pinches you and causes pain for three days and on fourth day, it fits well,” the minister said.

Pradhan was in the city on Tuesday to participate in a convocation ceremony of DSYW ICICI Academy for Skills. On the sideline of the function while talking to media Pradhan replied queries about the GST and problems being faced by millions of trader of the country.

However, while replying the question he forgot the massive difficulty being faced by traders across the country. Due to the technical glitches of GSTN and complexity of the GST rule, traders still could not have filed their August and September month returns, while four months have passed since rolling out of the new indirect tax regime in the country.

He simply said that things would settle down soon. However, when asked about his view on should petroleum products be brought under GST ambit, the minister replied in affirmative way and said that he would like to bring petroleum products under GST. However, he clarified that this has to be decided by the GST council and states’ minister of finance.

Petroleum ministry wishes to set up academy in state

While addressing the convocation ceremony, senior Pradhan elaborated the efforts being made by his ministry for skill development for the youths and their employment. In this contest he said that his ministry would wish to set up a tanker drivers training academy in MP if the state government avails the land. He further said that India and Japan has entered into an MOU under which 74 verticals are being identified, where skilled Indian youths would be sent to Japan to meet out their skilled workers requirements. Under the MOU, skilled youths of the state can also move to Japan. For this they need to learn Japanese language. He also informed that National Skill Development Corporation is working on setting standards for skill development and it has also sought help from ICICI bank in the venture.

ICICI to digitalise another 100 villages

Managing director of country’s leading private sector bank ICICI, Chanda Kochar said that Indore is one of the largest residential centres of the ICICI Academy for Skills. The academy is a joint venture of state government’s Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) and ICICI Foundation. Since its launch in April 2015, it has trained over 3,904 youth till September 2017 and there are an additional 455 students undergoing training. The centre has achieved 100% success in finding employment for the trained youth. She further stated that we took a further step last year, when we began the initiative of creating ICICI digital villages. Now this year we have decided to digitalise another 100 villages. Minister of sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje in her speech applauded the initiatives of the ICICI and Union skill development and entrepreneurship ministry for setting the academy in the Indore.