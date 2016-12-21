Indore: New director’s appointment at IMS invites controversy

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad’s move to withdraw Prof PN Mishra as director of Institute of Management Studies (IMS) and appoint Prof Rajnish Jain as new director overlooking seniority has not only invited controversy but also forced the Department of Higher Education to intervene into the matter ‘unofficially’.

A day after the news report published that the DAVV is appointing Jain as director of the IMS, principal secretary (higher education) Ashish Upadhayaya reportedly called up the university administration and directed them to stick to seniority while rotating headship.

After the PS’s call, the DAVV authorities withheld orders of Jain’s appointment and sought in writing from senior professors of the institute that they do not wish to take directorship of IMS.

Prof Rajeev Gupta and Prof Jayant Sonwalkar are senior to Jain. As per rotation rule, Gupta is the first claimant for the post and Sonwalkar second.

Until they give in writing to the VC that they are unwilling to take up directorship at IMS, Jain can’t be appointed on the coveted post. Sources said that the V-C had sought in writing from both the professors that they are unwilling to take up THE directorship.

However, none of them have given this in writing to the V-C so far. Therefore, the appointment of new director at the IMS has been put on hold. It may take two to three days for the institute to see its new director.