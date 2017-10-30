Indore: Net can make & break one’s life

Indore: Reviving an era sans Internet and smart phones, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised ‘Internet par Gupshup’ at a café here on Sunday. While internet has connected people all over the world, it has also created a gulf among people living together and resulted in anxiety and depression even among young children.

Confessing their addiction and the support they get from internet, members of the society recalled memories of their ‘internet-free’ life. Discussing the motive of calling the meet, the organiser said, “I can recall how as children we loved it when power was cut off and we would play and adults would chat in candlelight, but now it seems that world has become limited to screens that lit up and show a virtual world.”

However, with its endless benefits, internet has been a bliss to budding entrepreneurs, emergency rescues, safety and cost saving benefits.

Further discussions travelled how the easy connectivity is affecting concentration of people. Chuckling about how travels have become funny, people quoted fights if updated details are not shared about a journey, even if it a journey to office!

Recalling the days without excessive connectivity, dietitians talked about how people did not need to diet as physical activity was a part of their normal life. Internet has become a substitute for real life friends that is beneficial to some lonely souls and harmful to many. Contributing their old bags, Jeraj Jain, Vinay Sharma and Yash wrote blessings for underprivileged children.

Handwritten words are soothing

Internet has become a necessary evil in our lives now. Connectivity is great but we are missing out on real life. Today social media platforms take so much of our time that we do not have time for anything else.

I can still recall when even making a phone call was an expensive deal. Writing was an art and the best mode of communication. Sadly, our present generation is missing out on a lot. Nowadays, children start typing before writing, so handwriting competitions have vanished without a question. I still treasure a card, note and letter more than any other gifts. These handwritten words are soothing. Sometimes, I wish we could zap back to the royal era and come back.

Experiential learning missing from our life

Internet has taken away emotions in people. Everyone cares about presentation but no one feels emotions anymore.

Natural thoughts, observing life and learning from experience were simple ways of life but they are vanishing now. Nobody feels love, they just post on social media and wait for comments.

I am a senior citizen and we learnt from experience and real-life interactions. It is odd how everyone claims to be an expert, even teenagers based on an article they read on internet.

The difference is learning from theory and experiment. Now, experiments and experience of life are not part of our life!

There was a time when people worked and lived with nature, but now we are just managing and worrying about getting likes and shares.

Use wisely, it can destroy life as well

Earlier exchanging information was quite difficult but now with internet it’s available for all and we can exchange the information around the globe within a few seconds. However, this easily transmitted information is also dangerous and often leads to troublesome situation.

This technology can make and break one’s life. Though internet opens a door to an enticing virtual world, there is risk of losing ourselves in it. We need to take a break and look at people around as well. Be loyal to people not to internet, so use it only when it is needed.

How to be safe while using internet?

Securing interface should be our first priority.

Install anti-virus

Keep your operating system updated. Latest a ransom-ware is attacking vulnerable systems.

Beware: Almost all popular applications have fake websites with a small glitch in spellings.

Always cover your hand while entering pin of cards and internet.

Remove CVV from your ATM, debit, credit, etc cards.