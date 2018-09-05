Indore: Poor state of health services came to fore in the city when postal department returned an RTI application sent through post. In fact, it exposed negligence of doctors and staff of Rajendra Nagar Health Centre. Mentioning the reason, postal department informed RTI activist that centre was closed at time of mail delivery.

Advocate and RTI activist Rajkumar Dhoke said he had sent an RTI application through registered post to Primary Health Centre in Rajendra Nagar on August 10 but it returned. “Postal department put a note that the centre was closed at the time of delivery.

Postal department officials informed me that they tried to deliver the mail twice on weekdays between 10 am to 4 pm. On both occasions, centre remained closed,” Dhoke added. Then, Dhoke tried to file RTI in person but found the centre closed. Later, centre staff refused to take RTI application.

“It has exposed gross irregularity of Rajendra Nagar Health Centre as the centre remains shut most of the time and no responsible person is available there when it opens,” Dhoke added. Talking to Free Press, Dhoke said that he will file a complaint with district health department officials in this regard. When contacted, acting chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said he will look into matter and get the inspection done. We have not received any complaint in this regard. Dr Jadia said centre should remain open in morning and day time in weekdays.