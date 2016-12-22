Indore: Need regulatory body to check exorbitant college fees says ABVP

Indore: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national president Nagesh Thakur here on Wednesday said that a regulatory body was required for checking exorbitant fees charged by higher education institutions in the country.

“Private colleges are charging a bomb from students. To check this practice, the government is required to set up a regulatory,” Thakur told reporters.

He said that the Union government was making a new education policy. “We will also give suggestions to the government and constitution of a fee regulatory body for colleges will be our top most suggestion,” he said.

On a controversy over the ABVP organising its national convention at a government college here, Thakur said that the ABVP was not a political organization but a student wing so why so hullabaloo if its convention over at a government college.

A petition against the ABVP convention was also filed in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court on Tuesday dismissed a petition clearing way for the convention.

Replying queries on the ABVP losing its ground at prominent universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and others, ABVP general secretary Vinay Bidre said, “At JNU, five different student unions contested elections together against the ABVP, but still we managed to get 27 percent vote. At DU we get 10,000 more votes compare to previous year and except joint-secretary post, our candidates scored victory at every seat”.

“We are consolidating our positions across the country, especially in North East,” he added.

The ABVP convention is going to be held at the GACC from December 24 to 27. Ahead of that 2-day executive council meeting of the ABVP would also be held.