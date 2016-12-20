Indore: NCTE to withdraw recognition to erring colleges

Indore: National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has directed its regional committees to withdraw recognition to teacher education colleges that did not fill online affidavit disclosing their available facilities, infrastructure and faculty members.

In a letter to the regional committee including Western Region Committee at Bhopal, the NCTE member secretary said that the process for withdrawing recognition to defaulting colleges should be initiated.

Following the complaints that scores of colleges offering teacher education courses had obtained recognition from the NCTE on the basis of fake documents, the Council had made it mandatory for the colleges to furnish all their details through an online affidavit.

The NCTE has the mandate to monitor the functioning of the recognized teacher education institutions on a continuous basis. The Council had recently observed that despite several checks and balances, rules and regulations, recognised teacher education institutions have been found to be violating various NCTE regulations and the terms and conditions under which recognition was granted to them.

In order to make systematic compilation of complete information of these institutions, the NCTE had sought information from all recognised institutions in the form of a comprehensive affidavit by December 12.

The institutions were instructed to detail furnish an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper in the prescribed format duly signed by the chairman/president/secretary of the constituted management of the institution in the case of self-finance institutions and principal/ HOD/registrar in the case of government institutions.

The NCTE had clarified that false or incomplete information shall render the institution liable for withdrawal of recognition.”

The NCTE also stated that the institution should make the information or document available to the Council or its authorised representative as and when required by them and failure to produce or show any of the required documents, will be treated as a breach of the condition of recognition.

Noncompliance of these and non-submissssion of the affidavit, on or before the stipulated date, should render the concerned defaulter institution for withdrawal of the recognition under Section 17(1) of the NCTE Act, 1993, the NCTE had clarified.