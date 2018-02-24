Indore: Natural colours training workshop inaugurated

Indore: A weeklong training workshop on making natural colours for celebrating Holi was inaugurated at Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development in village Sanawadia on Friday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Indore Doordarshan programme head Jayant Shrivastav. The programme was attended by artist Garima Mishra, Sameer Sharma, Nikki Sureka and students from IATV Academy.

The training was provided by centre director Janak Palta McGilligan, Rajendra Chauhan and Varun Raheja. Dr Palta said that this is the 6th workshop which aims at promoting eco friendly Holi celebrations along with which many participants learned the process of making natural colours which can help them with their livelihood as well. The programme is open for all on Sunday.