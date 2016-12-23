Indore: National meet on vet physiology concludes

Mhow: The two-day National Conference on Veterinary Physiology concluded here at the Veterinary College on Thursday. During the conference, seven detailed research papers and 35 other papers were submitted by leading scientists from across the nation.

Chief guest was former director general of ICAR, New Delhi Dr ML Madan. Media in-charge of the conference Dr Sandeep Nanawati said poster presentation of 20 research papers was also done. The research papers submitted by Dr S Saha, Dr Eshwari Rai of Chennai and Dr I J Reddy of Bengaluru were appreciated by the guests. The programme was conducted by Dr Jyotsana Shakkarpude and Dr Archna Jain proposed the vote of thanks.