Indore: Narcotics wing seizes codeine syrup worth Rs 1.92 crore

Indore: More than 64,000 bottles of Eskuf codeine syrup valued at Rs 1.92 crore in grey market were seized by narcotics wing of Madhya Pradesh Police from a truck near Kshipra on Sunday night. The codeine syrup was being supplied to West Bengal without permission. The market value of the syrup is Rs 61.44 lakh.

According to additional director general of police (narcotics) Varun Kapoor, a team led by inspector B D Tripathi cordoned off the National Highway-3 (Bypass) near Kshipra and seized the truck carrying the illegal consignments.

Kapoor said that the truck driver tried to mislead the police by arranging onions and potatoes to hide the syrup bottles. Accused truck driver Mohanlal Pathak who was arrested told police that his role was to supply the drugs to Siliguri in West Bengal. The drugs were loaded in the truck from a godown at Bypass.

Police have begun interrogating the accused to know the source from where the syrup was supplied and who was sending it to West Bengal and for whom.

“Investigation in the matter is on and we will soon bust the gang and expose the people involved in it,” Kapoor said. The narcotics wing of police had seized the opium and heroin from Mandsaur and Neemuch districts respectively, a couple of days ago.