Indore: Nabha jail break accused, accomplice handed over to Punjab police

Indore: A local court on Wednesday handed over Kulpreet Singh Dewal alias Neeta, the mastermind of Nabha Jail break, to Punjab Police on a transit remand till January 20.

Neeta along with Sunil Kalra alias Shella were arrested by city crime branch from a flat in Khajrana area on Tuesday. They were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Dharmendra Tada, who ordered handing over them on transit remand to Punjab police till January 20 after which Punjab police took them to their state. They would be produced in the district court in Patiala.

According to city crime branch police, the accused took a flat on rent about 10 days back through an online classified advertisement on a website. They were arrested on Tuesday during a search operation conducted to collect information of tenants with dubious activities. This operation was a part of enhanced security in view of the forthcoming Republic Day,” Indore police DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters on Wednesday.

Neeta and his associate had reached Indore after staying in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. “We have recovered eight mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 92,000 in cash from them,” Mishra added.

iberation Front chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, Kashmeer Singh, Gurpreet Singh Shekhon, Vicky Gonder, Kulpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh – had escaped from Punjab’s Nabha jail in November. Punjab government had announced reward of Rs 5 lakh for Dewal’s arrest.

Kulpreet Singh Dewal resident of Ludhiana Road, District Moga (Punjab) is a notorious criminal. He was associated with criminals such as Gurpreet Singh Saikhan, Harvinder Singh alias Vicky, and Jaipal Singh and has been involved in organized crimes, extortion etc.

He was one of prime accused of murdering another criminal Sukha Kehalwan in police custody while he was being taken from jail to court for a hearing and had fled to Dubai.

He was arrested when he returned to the country and was lodged in Nabah Jail. On November 27, 2016 Dewal along with his associates Harminder Singh alias Mintu, Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Kagadmeera Singh escaped from the jail and was absconding since then.