Indore: NAAC not to award grades separately to Schools of Education

INDORE: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has partially amended its norms for accrediting Schools of Education run from campuses of universities.

These schools now will not be accredited separately — a practice has been going on for the past many years, but would be treated as a part of the university only.

For past many years, there has been a practice to accredit university teaching departments as a whole but education department as a separate entity.

NAAC director DP Singh said that this system has become irrelevant in today’s scenario because School of Education does not have any special status as it used to be years ago. “So NAAC has decided to treat School of Education also as a part of the university and subsequently scraped norm to award grade to it separately,” he said. The universities agreed to the NAAC and welcomed its decision.

“There should be only one grade for entire university. No special treatment to any specific department in grading system should be given as it leads to confusion,” said Pratosh Bansal, member secretary of Internal Quality Assurance Cell at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

In 2008, NAAC had awarded Grade B+ accreditation to the DAVV as a whole and Grade A accreditation to its School of Education.

This led to drop in grant for other departments of the university as funding agency consider them low performing in comparison to School of Education.

However, in 2013, both the DAVV as a whole and its School of Education managed to fetch Grade A accreditation from NAAC.

Meanwhile, the UGC is learnt to have been considering a proposal to make Academic Staff College also a part of university. ASC is being run from UTD campuses but are treated as separate entity. If the UGC dissolved their separate status, they would also be considered a part of university and no separate assessment of ASC would be done. In a review conducted in 2012, the ASC runs from DAVV campus was declared ‘under performer’. It was awarded 37th position in the list of 66 staff colleges run from various

varsities. ASC on Jablapur varsity campus was awarded 6th position.