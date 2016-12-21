Indore: Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Indore: A youth fell unconscious at a petrol pump and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. He along with three friends had gone to attend a birthday party at a location on Khandwa Road. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to Kanadia police, the youth was identified as Shriram of Kannu Patel Ki Chawl. Shriram was a first year student and had gone to attend a birthday party with three friends on Khandwa Road.

While returning, Shriram stopped at a petrol pump to get petrol when he felt uneasiness and collapsed. His friends rushed him to the hospital with the help of villagers where he died during treatment.