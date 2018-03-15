Indore: MYH’s maiden BMT endeavour successful

Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) on Wednesday announced the first bone marrow transplant (BMT) conducted in the state’s biggest government-run medical facility recently has proved successful. However the hospital administration refused to call the first ever BMT done in any government hospital of the state a 100 per cent success as they were still awaiting the patients’ healthy discharge to give it a complete thumbs-up.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Sharad Thora said “Bone marrow transplants of both the patients conducted in the MY Hospital are successful as the patients’ body has accepted the graft and even started functioning normal.” He informed that the patients have been recovering swiftly and they would be discharge soon.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MYH, Dr VS Pal said that “Both the patients are recovering to normal and can live a normal life ahead. This way, the efforts put in by government, doctors as well as the staff have started reaping fruits.”

“We will discharge the 35-year-old male patient in four to five days if everything goes right. The other 40-year-old female patient from Neemuch would be discharged at least after a week as she is still under observation,” Dr Pal added.

However, the elated doctors equivocally confirmed that bodies of both the patients have accepted the graft and their transplants were thus proved successful.

Doctors had performed the bone marrow transplant of the 35-year-old patient Upendra Jain from the city on March 4 and transplant of the 40-year-old female patient was performed on March 6. The transplants were performed under the supervision of Dr Rahul Bhargav of Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon in association with dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora, Dr Preeti Jain, Dr Sachin Jain, Dr Brijesh Lahoti and the faculties and staff of MGM Medical College and MY Hospital.