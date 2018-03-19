Indore: MYH’s maiden BMT ‘100%’ successful, patients all set to go home

Indore: With the maiden bone marrow transplant of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) proved “100 per cent successful”, elated doctors on Sunday have decided to discharge both the patients on Monday.

Two patients– 35-year-old Upendra Jain of Indore and the 40-year-old Kusumlata Sharma of Neemuch — who underwent the bone marrow transplant, the first of its kind in any government hospital of the state, will be discharged from the hospital.

According to the doctors, the hospital was ready to discharge the patients earlier but they were waiting for approval from Dr Bhargava of Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, who led the transplant. Both the patients were suffering from multiple myeloma.

About a week ago post surgery, the doctors though had said that the patients were responding well to the treatment, refused to declare it 100 per cent successful. They said the transplant can’t be certified as completely successful until the patients were discharged healthy.

“We have been planning to discharge both the patients as they are doing well now. Most probably, we will discharge them on Monday,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said. Sharing her experience, Kusumlata said that she was suffering from the disease from a long time and once the local doctors had even told her family members that she will not survive for long.

“I got treatment in Neemuch and later, in Udaipur but all in vain. Later, I approached MY Hospital where doctors told me about transplant and I got ready for the same,” she said. She is waiting for her discharge to start living the normal life again. Similarly, patient Upendra Jain is also waiting for his discharge and curious to meet her daughters as early as possible.