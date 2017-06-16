Indore: MYH blood bank staffers adopt 5 thalassaemia patients, ensure regular blood supply

Indore: Setting an example for others to follow, staffers of blood bank in the biggest government run facility of the state, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital adopted five thalassaemia patients and also launched ‘community blood bank’ to help connect the people in urgent need of blood.

The initiative was rolled out from Wednesday, which was also the ‘World Blood Donation Day’ that falls on June 14. The staff of the blood bank also appealed to the communities to adopt Thalassaemia patients, in terms of providing them blood.

“It is better to change ourselves than to expect from others. Our staff has adopted five patients suffering from thalassaemia and now, they will not have to find a donor to receive blood as the staff members will donate blood to them regularly,” in charge of the blood bank Dr Ashok Yadav said.

He said that the concept behind the community blood bank was to adopt patients, who require blood on daily basis and supply them with blood, donated by the group members. “We have 550 patients of thalassaemia registered with us and these patients require blood in every 15-20 days. Now, if any community or group of people adopt at least some of them and donate blood to them, then they will not have to wait or search for any donor,” Dr. Yadav said.

Indore has a large number of social groups, who are interested in philanthropic work and the hospital staff is sure that many organisations will adopt them to give them a new lease of life. Meanwhile, the blood bank staff has collected more than 600 unit blood in last three days by organising camps at various places.