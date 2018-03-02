Indore: MYH all set for maiden bone marrow transplant in any government facility in state

Indore: The biggest government run medical facility of state, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) is all set to conduct the first bone marrow transplant in any government unit in the state. The hospital administration has completed necessary preparations for conducting the transplant scheduled on March 3 and even got two patients suffering from multiple myeloma, ready for the transplant.

“A 35-year-old male of Indore and 40-year-old female of Neemuch are suffering from multiple myeloma. Their HLA matching has already been done and they will go through the transplant,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said.

He said that the culture report of the BMT unit was negative and they are ready for the transplant now as the unit has passed the infection-free test. “After these transplants, we will go for BMT transplants of the children suffering from thalassaemia as we have already done the HLA matching of the children in a camp held in January” Dr Thora added.

Dr Lahoti new in charge of BMT unit

Dr Thora has removed Dr Sunil Narang from the responsibility of BMT unit suddenly after a complaint. The removal of Dr Narang just few days ahead of the crucial transplant has raised questions over the reason of such immediate removal. However, Dr Thora avoided informing the exact reasons and has given charge of BMT unit to Dr Brijesh Lahoti.