Indore: MYH accomplishes first bone marrow transplant, initiates another

Blood harvesting of 40-year-old woman patient done, process to be completed today

Indore: Just a day after creating history by successfully conducting maiden bone marrow transplant in any government hospital of the state, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital has initiated another bone marrow transplant in the hospital on Sunday.

Doctors have completed the bone marrow transplant of the 35-year-old Upendra Jain of city and harvested the blood of the 40-year-old female patient of Neemuch.

The transplant was performed under the supervision of Dr Rahul Bhargav of Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon in association with dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora, Dr Preeti Jain, Dr Sachin Jain, Dr Brijesh Lahoti and the faculties and staff of MGM Medical College and MY Hospital.

“We have started performing the second bone marrow transplant of the patient suffering from multiple myeloma. Her blood has been taken out and kept for processing. We will administer necessary medicines and drugs to her along with giving radiation therapy,” Dr Thora said.

Meanwhile, bone marrow transplant of the first patient has been completed and now, the patient will remain in observation for next 12 days after which the result of the maiden transplant can be evaluated.

“The second bone marrow transplant will also be completed on Monday after which both the patients will remain in sustained observation,” the dean said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr VS Pal said that the team of doctors has been giving all possible efforts to make the transplants successful. “Earlier, we have decided to start second transplant on Monday but the doctors initiating the process felt that it could be done even on Sunday, and we proceeded for the same,” Dr Pal added.