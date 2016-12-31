Indore: Musical fest in memory of Pandit CR Vyas on 1 January

Indore: A musical festival in memory of Pandit CR Vyas would be held at Anand Mohan Mathur auditorium on January 1 from 6 pm.

The festival, which features singer Shobha Choudhry followed by father-son team of Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Pandit Anubrata Chatterjee on tabla, has been jointly organized by Dr Kailash Memorial Trust, Mahendra Joshi Memorial Foundation and Pancham Nishad Sangeet Sansthan.

Industrialist from the USA, Ram Bais will be the special guest. Shobha has been performing various types of concerts for more than 20 years. She has received blessings from some very knowledgeable and respected individuals in Indian (Hindustani) classical music including late Madhavrao Joshi, late Vamanrao Rajurkar and late Pandit C R Vyas.

Anindo Chatterjee and his son Anubrata are from Farrukhabad gharana. Anindo Chatterjee is a disciple of Pt Jnan Prakash Ghosh and director of Farrukhabad gharana of tabla, founded by Haji Vilayat Khan. Anubrata made his debut as an accompanying artist with legendary Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia and since then has gone on to successfully accompany living legends like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rais Khan, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Ustad Shahid Parvez, TH Vikku Vinayakram, and other respected musicians.