Indore Municipal Corporation to embarrass residents found littering in open

Indore: Now, people found dumping garbage in open in the city will not be able to get away with merely paying fine. But they would also have to face embarrassment in public with their names being announced from mikes fitted in vehicles tasked with lifting garbage door-to-door. Plus, their names would be uploaded on the official website of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Mayor Malini Gaud said that some people do not learn until they are being humiliated in public.

“We have been trying very hard to keep the city clean. Those playing a spoilsport to us and making the city dirty won’t be allowed to get away with mere fine. We will embarrass them by uploading their names with addresses on the IMC website and by announcing their names from vehicles collecting garbage,” she said.

She said that sanitation workers have been told to identify people littering in open even when the IMC vehicles coming to their houses for collecting garbage.

This move of IMC comes ahead of Central Government’s team visit to the city to review its cleanliness. Last year Indore was ranked 25th among the cities surveyed under Swachh Survekshan – 2017. This year driving on the initiatives of door-to-door garbage collection and constructions of more than 12000 public toilets, the IMC is hoping to get top slot in the country in Swachh Survey.

“If the IMC will get support from residents, we may get number one slot this time,” the Mayor said.

But heaps of garbage in open plots in some colonies and a range of “garbage mountains” at Devguradia trenching ground may dash the IMC’s hopes.

“IMC is dreaming very big. Without having a proper garbage disposal system, a dream to become number one city in the country is nothing but a pipe dream,” said social worker Kishor Kodwani. He stated that the door-to-door garbage collection system is also not being implemented in true spirit.

“There are many colonies, especially those located in the old parts of the city, where IMC vehicles are not going to collect garbage door-to-door. Streets of these colonies are so narrow that IMC vehicles could not enter there,” he said.

Marking system, total marks 2000

900 marks for garbage collection system, disposal system, checking of open defecation, etc

500 marks for spot inspection by Central government’s team to verify claims made by civic body in its self-assessment report

600 marks for citizen’s feedback collected by visiting team members calling up people on random basis. Residents could also register their feedback by calling up at a desk setup in IMC. The calls will be monitored by visiting team members.

Central team to visit city today

The Central government’s team is expected to visit the city for reviewing measures taken by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to keep the city clean. Additional municipal commissioner Rohan Saxena said that the team is likely to come to the city on Wednesday. He, however, said that no official confirmation has been received from the government on the team’s inspection date so far. “The team will review the city’s cleanliness status for two days,” Saxena said.