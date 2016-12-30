Indore Municipal Corporation officials threaten doctors with Gumasta Act

Indore: Doctors of Indian Medical Association-Indore Chapter have lodged a complaint against officials and employees of Indore Municipal Corporation with Mayor Malini Gaud for threatening doctors with Gumasta Act.

A delegation of IMA led by president of Indore chapter Dr Sanjay Londhe met Gaud and submitted a memorandum to exempt doctors from Gumasta Act.

“We do not sell biscuits or clothes or any other household accessories. Doctors should not be brought under the Gumasta Act as we do our work to save lives,” Dr Londhe said.

He said that they had requested former mayors Kailash Vijayvargiya and KM Moghe to exempt them from the act.

“Many of our doctors have lodged a complaint that some IMC officials have been threatening them to take action, if they do not take Gumasta licence to run the clinic. However, Mayor assured us to look into the matter,” Dr Londhe added.