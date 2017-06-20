Indore: Mumbai pharma major to invest Rs 600 cr in Pithampur SEZ

Indore: As many as Rs 600 crore investment will be made in the country’s only multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) located in Pithampur. In a major economic boost to the region, a delegation of pharmaceutical major Rusan Pharmaceutical Limited, Mumbai presented a detailed investment proposal of investing a whopping Rs 600 crore in Pithampur to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal on Monday.

CM has scheduled every Monday for reviewing investment proposals. On this occasion chief secretary BP Singh, principal secretary (commercial tax) Manoj Shrivastava, principal secretary (industry) Mohammad Suleman and additional managing director of TRIFAC V Kiran Gopal and other officers were also present.

Welcoming the proposal, CM Chouhan asked the pharmaceutical giant to make it a reality soon. Official sources informed that Kaveri Electronics of Bangaluru has also presented an investment proposal for setting up a plant in Pithampur.

Rusan Pharma is a technology driven pharmaceutical major managed by a team of professional technocrats. It specialises in the area of critical pain management, substitution treatment, opioid de-addiction, anti- tuberculosis, psychiatric drugs and anti-infectives.

The company’s business spectrum includes pharmaceutical research & development, manufacturing and marketing of formulations and analytical services to partners, preventing HIV by providing substitution treatment to opioid dependents and injecting drug users.

The company started operations in 1994 by manufacturing commercial scale Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

The Company market its products in Europe, New zealand, Australia, South Africa, Russia, Middle East, The CIS, South East Asia and The African countries through own independent offices, distributors and marketing joint ventures.

Some of its products are leaders in their respective therapeutic categories in The CIS and have established themselves as household names.