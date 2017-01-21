Indore: MPPSC takes a leaf out of National Eligibility Test’s book

Indore: Taking a leaf out of National Eligibility Test (NET)’s book, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has fixed criteria for qualifying State Eligibility Test (SET), which is going to be held in the State after two decades.

Candidates will have to take three papers – one is teaching and research aptitude while the rest two are subject papers.

The first paper will be held on February 25 and second and third papers in a nine-day window starting from February 28 to March 8 as per timetable announced by the MPPSC.

Like NET, there will be a three-stage process for declaring candidates qualified in the SET.

In the Step-I, the candidates need to obtain minimum marks fixed by the MPPSC for award eligibility for post of assistant professor.

The candidates are required to obtain minimum marks separately in Paper-I (40% marks), Paper-II (40% marks) and Paper –III (50% marks).

In Step-II, amongst those candidates who have cleared Step-I, a merit list will be prepare subject-wise and category-wise using the aggregate marks of all the three papers secured by such candidates.

In the Step-III, top 15 per cent candidates (for each subject and category), from the merit list mentioned under Step-II, will be declared SET qualified. The MPPSC had received about 40,500 applications for SET which will be held in 19 disciplines.

The candidates would be awarded one of the test centres setup in eight cities– Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Rewa and Satna.

Unlike NET, the SET, however, would be a computer-based test like common admission test (CAT).

After a gap of 20 years, SET would be held in the state. It was discontinued about two decades ago without giving any reasons.

However, a decision to conduct SET was taken last year when thousands of PhD degree holders could not apply for 2,371 assistant professor’s posts advertised by the MPPSC due to change in UGC norms.

They would have become eligible for the posts if they had cleared the test. Following protests by the candidates, the government cancelled assistant professor’s exam due to be held on August 22 and announced to hold SET.

Three-step SET qualifying process