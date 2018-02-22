Indore: MPPSC releases model answer sheet, invites objection

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday released model answer sheet of state civil service preliminary examination-2018 and invited objection on it.

PSC prelims-2018 was held on February 18 at 669 centres across the state. Candidates who had taken exam had claimed that two questions carried wrong options as answer.

After declaration of model sheet, the candidates stated that the sheet carried more than half a dozen wrong answers.

The candidates and lodge their objection on the model answer sheet till February 28.

A committee of subject experts will address the objections and then release final answer sheet. Based on the final sheet, answer books of candidates will be evaluated.

The results of PSC-2018 are expected by April end.