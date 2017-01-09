Indore: MPPSC receives 40,500 applications for SET

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has received about 40,500 applications for State Eligibility Test (SET), which makes government job aspirants eligible for assistant professor’s post in the state.

Most of the applications have been received from Indore, to put in figure 11300, followed by 9300 from Bhopal, 7400 from Jabalpur and 3700 from Ujjain.

The test to be conducted in 19 disciplines is tentatively to be held on February 15.

The SET is to be held in the state after a gap of two decades.

The state government had discontinued annual SET about nearly 20 years ago, reasons best known to powers that be.

However, this never became an issue until MPPSC last year invited applications for 2,371 assistant professor’s posts lying vacant in government colleges in the state. For assistant professor’s post, a candidate is required to either have NET qualification or should have taken PhD as per regulations-2009.

SET qualified candidates are also eligible for the post of assistant professor only in the universities/ colleges situated in the state from where they have cleared their SET. Thousands of PhD holders in the state, who had obtained PhD prior to 2009, could not qualify for the assistant professor’s posts advertised.

They staged protests against government stating that had they conducted State Eligibility Test regularly in the state many of them could have become eligible for the assistant professor’s post. As pressure mounted on the government, it suspended assistant professor’s exam scheduled to be held in August stating that the same would be conducted after SET is held in the state.

“We observed that many candidates in the state could not apply for assistant professor’s exam as SET was not conducted here. We suspended assistant professor exam with an announcement that the same will be conducted only after SET is held,” higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya had said.The state government had entrusted the responsibility of conducting State Eligibility Test on MPPSC. As the SET was discontinued without any reason, UGC had disapproved it. Now, the government has obtained permission of SET from UGC.

Earlier, the MPPSC had entrusted the responsibility of conducting SET on Vyapam but the UGC rejected the proposal after which the onus was shifted onto MPPSC.