Indore: MPPSC implements govt order retrospectively

Indore: Citing an order issued by State government, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has abolished the policy of granting two years of age relaxation and five percent of marks benefit in interviews for green card holding government job aspirants.

Nearly five days after the government issued an order in this regard, the MPPSC implemented the order with immediate effect.

In a public notice, the MPPSC stated that the policy of granting benefits in government jobs filled by the Commission has been discontinued with immediate effect.

“All the posts advertised from now onwards will have no special provisions for green card holders,” the notice reads.

The MPPSC has implemented this new order even on state civil service preliminary exam-2017, state forest service exam-2017 and information technology exam-2016, notifications of which were released recently.

The MPPSC is currently accepting applications forms for the above-mentioned exams. The last date to submit application for state civil service exam and forest service exam is January 8 and information technology exam is January 18. Since notifications of these exams were released before the government’s order dated December 16, candidates are crying foul over its implementation retrospectively.

“The MPPSC’s move to implement government’s order for the exams, whose notifications are released ahead of the issuance of the order, is totally uncalled for. The MPPSC should have implemented the order for those exams whose announcement would be made after December 16,” said Amit Yadav, a green card holder.

The green cards were issued to those families who took to family planning and the scheme’s benefits were extended to the card holders.

This scheme was launched about 30 years ago when the number of candidates taking to family planning was very less in the state.