Indore: MPPSC admits to mistakes in 5 answers of four subjects

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has admitted to mistakes in five answers in the model answer keys of four subjects of assistant professor exam which is scheduled to end on Monday (July 2). The assistant professor exam had started on June 18 and is still underway.

After papers for every subject, MPPSC released model answer keys for that subject inviting objections from candidates. “We addressed objections to four subjects English, Hindi, History and Sanskrit and released final answer keys,” said MPPSC deputy secretary Dinesh Jain.

A look at the final answer keys revealed that MPPSC admitted mistakes and five answers and accordingly omitted them. That means the error-prone answers will not be considered during evaluation of answer books. As per information, the MPPSC admitted to mistake in three answers of English subject and one answer each of Hindi and History subject.

“We have deleted the wrong answers from final sheet. On the basis of final sheets now the evaluation work will be carried out,” Jain said. He stated that soon final answer sheet of other subjects would also be released. He hoped that the results of the exam would start coming from end of July or first week of August.

“Our aim is to make appointments by August end,” he added. The assistant professor exam is held after a gap of 25 years in the state. Through this exam, MPPSC said, nearly 3500 seats in government colleges across the state would be filled. Nearly 30,000 candidates had applied for the exam.