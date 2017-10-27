Indore: MP replaces colonial gowns with jacket and uttariya

Indore: Shunning the traditional British relics of wearing robes in passing out ceremonies, the State coordination committee – the apex body of higher education – has approved a proposal for replacing convocation gowns with very own Indian jacket and uttariya believing that this dress code will inculcate a feeling of nationalism in students. “The coordination committee observed that it is high time we should ‘free’ ourselves from the British practice of wearing traditional robes during convocations and approved Indian dress for the passing out ceremonies,” said DAVV incharge vice chancellor Dr Anil Kumar who attended the coordination committee meeting held in Bhopal.

Uttariya also called Angvastra is a scarf-like piece which is worn during religious functions in the country. It is like a shawl and descends from the back of the neck to curl around both arms, and can be used to drape the top half of the body.It was usually made of fine cotton or silk. The coordination committee directed the Department of Higher Education to issue a notification for the new convocation dress at the earliest so that the same could be used with immediate effect Many politicians in the state had opposed use of traditional robes during convocation ceremonies.

The first one to flay the conventional robes openly was BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. During his tenure as PWD minister in the State Cabinet in 2009, Vijayvargiya from DAVV’s convocation dais had said that people wearing convocation gowns and caps looks like “jokers”.

His remark had drawn a loud applause from the assembled gathering prompting the then higher education minister Archna Chitnis to immediately announce making amendments in the rules for replacing convocation gowns with Indian dress but to no avail.

In 2010, the then Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh called as “barbaric colonial relics” the practice of wearing the traditional colour robe at convocation ceremonies and publicly removed his own gown during convocation at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM). This sparked a debate on the issue but the practice of wearing gowns continued at convocation ceremonies in the state. Last year, higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya announced that the government had finally made its mind to do the British practice and give convocation a complete Indian colour.

The DAVV executive council in October last year even passed a proposal for replacing convocation gowns with kurta for boys and saree for girls along with angvastra but it had to backtrack as coordination committee stated that the right to decide on the convocation dress rest with it.