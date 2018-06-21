Indore: MP Government withdraws 60 acres land from Tata Group  

Indore: The state government has withdrawn 60 acres of land allotted to the Tata Group in Dewas. The land was given for setting-up industry but it was lying idle for over three decades. The state government can now use this land to generate investment of Rs 5000 crore.

To attract investment in the state, the government has been organising ‘Global Investors Summit’ and even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan used to visit foreign shores to attract industrialist for setting up unit in the state. Besides attracting investment, the government is also keeping eye on industrialists, who got land for setting up industry here.

It is said that the state government in last one decade distributed about 27,000 hectares to industrialists at throw-away prices for setting up units in the state. It is also found that some of industrialists failed to set up industries but run other businesses on the said land. Now, the government has decided to withdraw those lands, which remained unused.

As part of the move, the AKVN, Ujjain withdrew 60 acre land, given to the Tata Group in Dewas, about 10 days ago. It had served a notice to the Group asking it to return the land. In 1978, Tata Group received 85 acres of land through Ujjain AKVN in the Dewas Industrial Area. The Group set up unit on 25 acres of land and remaining 60 acres was lying idle for the last 30 years.

Instead of returning the said land, the Group appealed to Trade and Investment Facilitation Corporation Limited (TRIFAC), Bhopal, parent body of the AKVN and a wing of the industry department. In this way, the case was pending for several years. Recently, the appeal of Tata Group was turned down and AKVN Ujjain took back the land.

Rs. 5000 crore investment likely on the said land

The land, which was withdrawn from the Tata Group, is worth Rs 40 crore. Now, the land will be allotted to other industries as per the rule and it is expected to generate Rs 5000 crore investment and also generate hundreds of jobs, said Kumar Purushottam, MD AKVN Indore, who also holds charge of MD AKVN Ujjain.