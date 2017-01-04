Indore: Monthly meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Digamber Jain group

Group held their monthly meeting at Nehru Park on Tuesday to welcome New Year with new hopes and goals. Wearing their best wardrobe, club members engaged themselves in making action plan for the year ahead followed by fun games to make their time memorable. Asha Vinayak, Hemlata Ajmera, Inda Ajmera and Rakhi Prabha were special guests at the meeting. Major attraction of the day was kite flying which members enjoyed to their heart’s content. Photos by – Pintu Namdev

CRAFT EXHIBITION

Indore’s art lovers were in for a visual treat at Sahara art and craft exhibition organised in Mahalaxmi Nagar. The exhibition features high quality art and craft items from all over the country including paintings, sculpture, furnishings, clothing and jewellery. Photo by- Pintu Namdev

A STAGE PLAY

Artistes of Rangmanch Art of Drama staged a Hindi play – ‘Munnibai’ at Anandmohan Mathur auditorium recently. Photo by- Pintu Namdev