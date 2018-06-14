Indore: Monsoon to arrive by June 20, delayed by week

Indore: There is no sign of relief for residents as they may have to wait for one more week for rains. Officials said monsoon has weakened after reaching Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border. According to meteorological department, city will receive monsoon rains between June 20-22. The department officials said it is difficult to forecast monsoon arrival with accuracy as it depends on climatic changes.

The department had earlier forecast monsoon arrival by June 12 in the city. “Monsoon was moving swiftly towards MP but it weakened after reaching Maharashtra’s Vidarbh region. Now, it will move towards state again as new system forming in Arabian sea,” met official said.

Along with residents, farmers are equally worried as they need rains for sowing kharif crops. “We have engaged farm labourers for work keeping in view the earlier announcement. It is disappointing as there is no sign of rain yet,” Sanjay Agnihotri, a farmer in Simrol said. Dilip Kumar, a farmer in Khargone, said, “I took leave from work in Indore for sowing in my farm in Khargone. News of delay is disappointing.”

As per the statistics, monsoon had hit the city in June last week last year and in first week in 2016. On Wednesday, winds blowing at average speed of 34 kilometres per hour kept the temperature near normal level in the city. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal. The minimum temperature at 25.4 degrees Celsius was also normal.