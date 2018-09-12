As few weeks remain for monsoon to withdraw, Indore region has strong chance of getting red mark in meteorological department map for receiving deficit rain this year. At present, Indore district is facing 8 percent deficit rain. The condition of neighbouring Dhar and Alirajpur district is no better. Meteorological department officials said it is the last leg of monsoon in state and chances of rain, at least for a week, are bleak. Light showers are expected in different parts of the state.

At the same time, officials said state will receive good, final spell of rainfall before monsoon withdraws. “Weather conditions in Indore region will remain cloudy and temperature will hover between 27 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius,” a met department official said. Indore region didn’t receive long rain spells for more than three days in this season. July, the peak of monsoon, was driest month in last five years and the seasonal rainfall couldn’t reach average rainfall for once so far.