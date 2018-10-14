Indore: Money Centre likely to be demolished today

Indore Municipal Corporation is all set to knock down Money Centre, the commercial building located near Ranjeet Hanuman temple and constructed illegally on a land to set up health care facilities. Indore bench of MP High Court has cleared way for Indore Development Authority to take over 54 shops at Money Centre while rejecting all the petitions filed by shopkeepers there. IDA on Saturday asked Indore Municipal Commission to demolish Money Centre as it was constructed in violation of norms.

“We have received request from IDA CEO Kumar Purushottam to pull down Money Centre, which will be done soon”, IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh said. Deputy municipal commissioner and removal gang in-charge Mahendra Singh Chauhan inspected the controversial building on Saturday evening. In July, the IDA board had cancelled the lease of shops and had obtained eviction order from SDM’s court.

The shopkeepers had challenged the move in the High Court which in its interim order granted relief to petitioners. In its interim order, the court ordered to give possession of shops back to the petitioners and had stayed IDA’s action. The IDA challenged the HC’s order in Supreme Court which in turn directed the HC to decide on the petitions within four weeks. “After hearing all parties, the court dismissed the petitions and termed the IDA’s move of taking over shops at Money Centre as right,” said advocate Sunil Jain, counsel of IDA.