Indore: Modi has ruined the economy of country

Alot: With the demonetisation completing 60 days, local Congress staged a ‘militant’ demonstration protesting its severe fall out on common men here at Girls School Road on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, former MLA and vice president of MP Congress, Premchand Guddu said that “While note ban failed to recover black money from the closet, it surely has forced millions of common men to stand in queues for hours.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruined the economy of the country. This note ban was intended just for a few rich people, as the poor people were forced to deposit their hard-earned money in banks; and now are struggling hard to withdraw their own money from the banks,” he added.